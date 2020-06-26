Diablo 4, open world, side quests and camps: Blizzard presents Sanctuary

Share it:

Through a rich update on the development of the game, the team of Blizzard discussed multiple aspects of the new chapter in the Diablo series.

Among the latter, particular emphasis was placed on the new one open world structure that will characterize the game world. The team was particularly satisfied with the star assembling an experience that enthusiasts will be able to approach in the way they prefer, focusing on the main campaign or dabbling in secondary activities. Among the latter, Blizzard specifies, there are several possibilities, ranging from exploration to optional missions or PvP.

A mechanic particularly dear to the Diablo 4 development team, it is specified, is also that of the "Courts". This term indicates particularly important locations over which hostile creatures have taken control: once freed, these areas will house NPCs within them. Each Camp will have its own story, which will be narrated mainly through visual elements. As an example, Blizzard cited a city victim of a curse that turns the inhabitants into rooms, or a crypt in which a spirit can take control of several undead. Are you curious about this mechanic?

In closing, we report that Blizzard contextually presented various information about storytelling and multiplayer in Diablo 4.