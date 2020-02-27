Diablo 4: New details of the expected Blizzard game

Share it:

Blizzard was already quite clear when it was announced Devil 4. According to the company, this fourth numbered installment of the saga would not only return to the roots in the playable, but also in its darkest setting.

Therefore, it is not surprising that it has now been confirmed that they are desasaplanding the monsters with a darker and sandy style. Or at least that's what its creators say. And speaking of Blizzard, the company has revealed new and interesting details of the game.

The information has come through one of the quarterly updates that Blizzard is carrying out (us via Gamingbolt). And in it, we have been updated on what is being cooked. For example, about changes in the inventory system or in the action bar.

Starting with the subject of inventory, the changes have been visual, with a menu with less brightness and saturation for icon backgrounds. As for the action bar, it returns to the center for PC players. In any case, compatible users can change it to the left corner (for example, if they play with a remote control).

There have also been changes for console players. Apart from the fact that the local cooperative will be present, PS4 or Xbox One users will be able to access their interface independently instead of pausing the game. At least when two players are playing, then you have to see what happens when four come together.

Finally, Blizzard has talked about the theme of desasapland with the monsters we talked about at the beginning. And in that sense, senior battle desasaplander Candace Thomas has been clear: "Every monster has been reinvented, but in a darker and more gritty artistic style. We have handmade with love all the creatures you will find from scratch: that includes demons, NPCs, heads of law and even creatures that you can crush under your feet. . ".

