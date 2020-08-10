Diablo 4: how is development going? Rod Fergusson talks about it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a streaming organized by Blizzard, the former boss of The Coalition, Rod Fergusson, shared new information on the Diablo 4 project and explained how the work on this mammoth action RPG is progressing.

During the session Questions and answers which was attended by the former executive at the head of the development team of Gears 5, Fergusson revealed he spent eight full days in the office after joining the team Blizzard Entertainment: "I started on a Tuesday but then, on the Thursday of the following week, everyone was already home (due toCoronavirus emergency, ed). In reality it was really difficult for me because the people who know me know that my ideal environment is that of a room where I can talk and work closely with other people. I found the need to transform myself into a sort of superhero who directs and manages everything through a computer screen a really difficult thing ".

Despite all the difficulties encountered (on a personal level) by the former executive of The Coalition, it is Fergusson himself who specifies, however, that "Diablo 4 development is progressing very well. Just seeing that we have released two Hearthstone expansions in this period and are about to launch another for World of Warcraft should reassure you. The Diablo team is continuing to work as well. at the beginning it was a challenge but then we got organized and now the development is proceeding quickly ".

Hoping to receive further information on this as soon as possible colossal role, we present our latest video of Diablo 4 between gameplay and multiplayer story.