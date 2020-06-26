Diablo 4, Blizzard speaks: from narration to multiplayer, here are the new details!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest updates from home Blizzard had presented numerous details about Diablo IV game classes: now, more information involves different aspects of the production.

Through an update published on its official website, the software house first of all presents the approach adopted by the team towards the storytelling in the new chapter of the series. Among the elements to which the developers have chosen to devote their attention, there is a more dynamic realization of the dialogues between the characters.

The latter will be rendered through room movements and the use of animations: the level of detail will increase as the importance of the scene represented increases. But not only that, Blizzard has indeed confirmed that Diablo IV will be able to count on the presence of real-time cut-scenes. Reserved for the main moments of the adventure, they will show the protagonist wearing his own equipment and will keep the graphic settings chosen by the player. Some sample images can be viewed at the bottom of this news.

News also on the front of the multiplayer, with Blizzard highlighting the different approaches adopted to avoid making Diablo IV a sort of "too crowded" world. Dungeons and key moments in the narrative they will always be private, with access reserved for the player and his party. Once you have completed the main story in a given area, you will be able to stumble upon it occasionally in other users. Finally, it will instead be possible to meet larger gatherings in areas where they are taking place special events: here players will be able to join forces to face a horde of cannibals or a demonic boss, such as the Ashava, shown during the Diablo IV Demo of the Blizzcon 2019.