Diablo 3 updates for Season 21: here are the news of the Storm Trials

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After doing a bump of information on open world and secondary missions of Diablo 4, we witness the umpteenth evolution coming for Diablo 3. From the columns of the official website, Blizzard announces all the news that will accompany Season 21 with the Trials of the Storms.

With the update of Diablo 3 which recently affected the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of the blockbuster rolistic action, Blizzard has laid the foundations for the surprises that await us with the arrival of the Season 21, expected on all platforms for the July 3.

The Californian software house invites all Sanctuarium explorers to prepare for the advent of new activities related to Trials of the Storms. During the next ingame phase that will cross Diablo III, those who undertake the seasonal path together with their Nefilim will occasionally channel a elemental power to be thrown on the surrounding environment for a limited period of time.

The powers described by Blizzard, with reload time of 90 seconds, include Meteors that rain from the sky, crackling electricity, a wall of fire, a tornado of pure energy and avalanches to crush enemies. Those who grapple with the challenges of the Trials of Storms will get the mascots Wonderful Marchingegno and the portrait frame Factory, as well as inventory cards for each Conqueror ranks reached in previous seasonal courses, up to a maximum of five.

Also during Season 21 you will have the opportunity to plan challenges related to activities like Curse or Stellar alignment choosing an event of the cursed chest that requires the killing of monsters. Then there will be the new ones Gifts of Haedrig to be opened by completing Chapters 2, 3 and 4 of the Seasonal Course, with complete sets to unlock for the classes Barbarian (Earthly Power), Crusader (Spikes of the Invoker), Demon Hunter (Shadow Blanket), Monk (King's Garments) Monkey), Shaman (Cloths of the Jade Collector), Magician (Mantle of the Phoenix) and Necromancer (Grace of Inarius).