Diablo 3: the patch with the new class suits is now available in the PTR

As widely announced, Blizzard Entertainment has published in the PTR for PC the new patch of Diablo 3, hack 'n' slash that continues to update regularly despite the many years that have passed since its release.

Patch 2.6.8 introduces the Season 20 theme – Forbidden Archives – e three brand new class suits, intended for the Barbarian, the Shaman and the Magician, whose purpose is to enhance the skills and playing styles required by the community. During Season 20 all slots in the Kanai Cube will be able to select legendary weapons, armor or jewelry powers. Below, however, you will find the new class suits:

Barbaro

New classy outfit: Horde of the Wild Nineties

2-piece bonus: double the effectiveness of all shouts. Frightened enemies take double damage.

4 piece bonus: each Frenzy stack reduces your damage by 5%.

6-piece bonus: Frenzy

Shaman

New classy outfit: Regalia of Mundunugu

2-piece bonus: Evil Voodoo follows the shaman and lasts twice as long.

4 Piece Bonus: Reduce damage taken by 50% upon entering the spiritual realm.

6-Piece Bonus: Spirit Burst deals additional damage equal to 50 times the regeneration of Mana per second.

Magician

New classy outfit: Veil of the Typhoon

2-piece bonus: double the duration of Hydra and increase the number of Hydra heads by two.

4-Piece Bonus: Reduces damage taken by each active Hydra head by 8%. Whenever you take damage, a Hydra head dies.

6-piece bonus: Hydra deals 1,000% additional damage for each active Hydra head.

Patch 2.6.8 will remain in the PTR for two weeks, during which the participating players will be able to test all the features and report any problems to Blizzard through the official channels. After that, class suits and Season 20 will also become available on live servers.