Diablo 3: the new patch will add 3 class suits; Season 20 is coming

The launch of Diablo 4 seems to be still very far away, but fortunately Blizzard Entertainment continues to update Diablo 3: the publication of the patch 2.6.8, which will remain accessible only on the PTR of the PC version for two weeks before becoming public.

The theme of Season 20 will be Forbidden Archives. Throughout its duration, all slots in the Kanai Cube will be able to select legendary weapons, armor or jewelry powers. This means that it will be possible to select three armor powers, three weapon powers, three jewel powers or any intermediate combination. When the season is over and the characters have become non-seasonal, the active powers in the Kanai Cube will be reset.

They will also be introduced three class suits for the Barbarian, the Sciamo and the Magician. Each outfit will have the main purpose of enhancing the skills and game styles required by the community.

Barbaro

New classy outfit: Horde of the Wild Nineties

2-piece bonus: double the effectiveness of all shouts. Frightened enemies take double damage.

4 piece bonus: each Frenzy stack reduces your damage by 5%.

6-piece bonus: Frenzy

Shaman

New classy outfit: Regalia of Mundunugu

2-piece bonus: Evil Voodoo follows the shaman and lasts twice as long.

4 Piece Bonus: Reduce damage taken by 50% upon entering the spiritual realm.

6-Piece Bonus: Spirit Burst deals additional damage equal to 50 times the regeneration of Mana per second.

Magician

New classy outfit: Veil of the Typhoon

2-piece bonus: double the duration of Hydra and increase the number of Hydra heads by two.

4-Piece Bonus: Reduces damage taken by each active Hydra head by 8%. Whenever you take damage, a Hydra head dies.

6-piece bonus: Hydra deals 1,000% additional damage for each active Hydra head.

The patch will also solve several problems related to adding or removing players from groups and starting group games, a bug where the Crusader darts thrown by Fist of Heaven – Divine Well did not electrocute enemies, and will allow you to automatically collect infernal devices and organs. Even more precise details are available on the official Blizzard website. Before saying goodbye, let's remember once again that Diablo 3 patch 2.6.8 will arrive on February 6 on PC PTR to be tested by all participants before public debut.