Diablo 2: here are the first images of the fan made Remaster created with a Neural AI

In the impatient wait for Blizzard to announce the launch date of Diablo 4 and show us new gameplay scenes, fans of the role-playing action of Irvine's house organize themselves to update the Diablo 2 graphics sector with a fan made Remaster.

The beating heart of the project curated by the modder known as "zomprd" is ESRGAN, a Neural AI equipped with a "intelligent" algorithm which is used to increase the resolution of old poorly defined images or, as in the specific case, of the textures and two-dimensional sprites of games of the past born to be enjoyed on television screens and non-HD PC monitors.

The results obtained with this technique, especially if applied to videogame development, almost never exceed in quality the work done by designers and programmers, yet they have the undoubted advantage of being extremely fast and within everyone's reach. It is no coincidence that similar projects go crazy on the net like the one carried out by those who wanted to remaster 150 Nintendo 64 games in HD.

At the bottom of the news you will find explanatory images that illustrate the graphic improvements promised by the author of the Remaster fan made of Diablo 2, whose launch as HD texture pack it is expected in an unspecified period of 2020 on PC and completely free for those who already own the game.