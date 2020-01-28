“DI VI NA!”: Claudia Álvarez presumes in networks the face of her newborn

Share it:

Almost a week after giving birth, actress Claudia Álvarez presented on social networks the face of her little daughter Kira, who had with her husband producer Billy Rovzar.

The dawn of December 26, Claudia and Billy's baby was born, so three days later the happy parents made the news through their Instagram account, with a tender photograph.

“I’m mom !!!! I'm mom !!! Sooooooooyyyyy mamaaaaaaaaaaaa !!!… (sic) ”, wrote the actress.

After the announcement, among the faithful followers of the couple, expectations arose to know the face of the new member of the Rovzar Álvarez family, because only the little hand was seen in the first photo.

"Congratulations. No doubt they will be great parents for Kira! We hope to meet you soon (sic) ”,“ I wish you all the blessings in this new stage and I hope to meet you soon 😍 (sic), they commented.

Yesterday, Claudia Álvarez fans were surprised to see that the actress shared the first photo of her baby's face, who appears wrapped in a striped blanket and with a big bow on her head.

“They say babies come with answers… He looks at you, looks at you and shows you who you are! Welcome #Kira to our world! (sic) ”, the happy mother wrote in the description of her publication.

The photo of little Kira had more than 200 thousand ‘likes’, and the followers of the actress did not stop praising the beauty of the baby, in addition to sending congratulations to the parents.

"That beauty! Congratulations 😻 (sic) ”; "It's beautiful 😍"; "How beautiful she is!!!! All my blessings! (sic) ”, they wrote.

