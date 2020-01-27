Entertainment

         DGA 2020: Sam Mendes wins the best director of the year award for ‘1917’ and almost has the Oscar in his pocket

January 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The '1917' is a deserved not to stop. After, among other achievements, rise as the best film of 2019 in the PGA, place in the Top 10 with the best movies of the year of the American Film Institute, amassing nine BAFTA nominations and winning the Golden Globes for the best film in the drama category and for the best direction, the war film continues to run as main candidate to sweep in the impending Óscar 2020.

The new push for Sam Mendes and his narrative and technical virguería in —false— plane sequence has come from the Directors Guild of America, which has awarded the British the prize to best director of the year, imposing themselves on names like Quentin Tarantino —'There once was in … Hollywood'—, Martin Scorsese —'The Irishman '-, Taika Waititi —'Jojo Rabbit'— and Bong Joon-ho —'Prasites' -.


‘1917’ and its amazing sequence shot: this is how Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins have created the ultimate war epic

The DGA positions Mendes as a favorite to take the cat to the water on February 10, as the last five winners of the directors union award have doubled by raising the Oscar To the best address. These were Alfonso Cuarón for 'Roma', Guillermo del Toro for 'La forma del agua', Damien Chazelle for 'La La Land' and Alejandro G. Iñárritu for 'El rebido' and 'Birdman'.

READ:  'The Witcher' and 'The Lord of the Rings', united in this video

The list of main winners of the DGA 2020 is completed by Alma Har'el, which has won the prize for the best debut opera for 'Honey Boy'; Nicole Kassell, winner of the DGA for best drama series director for her work on 'Watchmen'; Bill hader, for his address in the television comedy 'Barry' and Johan Renck, which closes the winners in cathodic fiction thanks to its huge work in the miniseries 'Chernobyl'.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.