Deyverson acknowledges his problem in complying with confinement: "I was about to be fined"

Deyverson, Brazilian forward of the Getafe, recognizes that confinement is not doing well, and that it will not be easy. As he told Globoesporte, he is having serious problems following the rules due to their hyperactivity.

"It is being complicated because I can't stand, I'm hyperactive. " A situation that has caused him to have an incident with the police when he was going to make the purchase with his partner: "They told me to go home and they almost gave me a 600 euro fine. "

But it is not the first time that the authorities give it a wake up call. "I had already been warned twice before for going outside to run", assured the Brazilian, acknowledging that in Spain "they are rigid on this issue."

