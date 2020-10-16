Dexter: What should we expect from the revival of the series

The wave of revival that has been raging in recent years he doesn’t want to stop in the slightest, igniting discussions that are already quite heated among fans of the serial world. Whether this trend will prove to be a good or a bad thing for the industry is a sentence that we sincerely prefer to leave pending, due to the banal observation that it is difficult to study a phenomenon still in progress. On the other hand, some revivals have been successes – Will & Grace above all – and others of the bitter disappointments – Prison Break, we are thinking of you. It’s time to Showtime has officially announced the revival of Dexter, famous TV series that ended its run in 2013, the question is obvious: what fate will the return of the Bay Harbor butcher have?

But above all, how can we carry on a story that, despite some glaring imperfections and defects in recent seasons, had a delicious circularity in the finale? Dexter’s closing scene ideally closed a very precise parable and it is really difficult to imagine a continuation; yet both the showrunner and the same Michael C. Hall they seem convinced they have found the right idea.

Killer in disguise

Waiting for a probable – but not sure – broadcast in the autumn of 2021, however, let’s take a step back and shed light on one of the series that most marked the last decade of television. The absolute protagonist of the events is Dexter Morgan (played by an extraordinary Michael C. Hall), a Miami forensic technician who specializes in analyzing the traces of blood found at crime scenes.

He is an apparently normal man: he has a good job and is extremely good at doing it, he has many friends, a stable girlfriend and in general he is loved by those around him for his affability. But behind this facade he hides a sociopath with uncontrollable homicidal impulses due to a juvenile trauma.

Fortunately for him at the time he was adopted by a police officer who, realizing these tendencies, educated him in the only possible way, or at least the only one he considered human. Dexter has thus learned to clearly distinguish good from evil, to control his needs as much as possible, to mask them with “normal” habits and behaviors accepted by society. But he also understood above all how to satiate his thirst for blood so that he never gets caught, without leaving any trace.

This is the core of a series that, in the now distant 2006, caused a sensation – and not only in a positive sense – precisely because of the topics it dealt with. The point is that we are talking about a product that features a homicidal maniac, a real serial killer, impossible to hate. You can’t look at Dexter and cheer, so to speak, against him: partly for his past, with the feeling that it is never entirely his fault; and also for a certain tremendously cynical and pragmatic corner present in each of us, which suggests that basically is doing the right thing.

Very closely remembering an anime like Death Note, the world is a better place when Dexter kills – even gory – perverts, rapists and murderers. They may seem like just 14 years ago, but for the serial medium they represent a geological era and this era at the time subtle and seductive distinction between good and evil, black and white, was not yet so present.

Between enthusiasm and doubts

And here is a show capable of propose simply prodigious narrative arcs, today admissible without hesitation in the elite of television series. We’re not claiming that Dexter made no mistakes in his life cycle – we fans are still wondering why Season 5 exists, which has nothing to do with Dexter. And it is moreover a series that fell into the trap of the last season, on paper very intriguing but that in the second part has never managed to excite, nor to perceive a real sense of closure.

The ending has in fact divided many; yet it is probably one of the few happy notes of the last episodes: a detail very little remarked, the sequence that put an end to the exploits of Dexter Morgan is a brilliant game of shots and references to the very first scene of the whole series, but in reverse. If in the first season Dexter perfectly wears his mask and is surrounded by affections and friends, in the last one he is almost a ghost who has now given up all the things he loves.

Which brings us back to the crucial question of this article: how do you go on? With an ending that leaves very little to the imagination there are actually only crumbs to speculate on. And the only real clue is the clear conviction shown by Michael C. Hall and Clyde Phillips, historical showrunner of the series. Rarely has such security been seen on such a sensitive and delicate issue. The risk? Doing an operation similar to the fifth season of Prison Break; or rather a revival at times evocative for the setting, but poor, without ideas or rhythm. Forced, here is the right word.

Clues don’t even come from the cast since so far the only one to be confirmed is Hall. A news essentially obvious after the announcement of the return of Dexter. We just have to wait for further news and hope that this idea is strong, courageous and convincing.