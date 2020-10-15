Dexter, Showtime announces surprise revival: Michael C. Hall will return

It seems destined to remain stuck in that sawmill forever, the beloved Dexter by Michael C. Hall, protagonist of the eponymous and iconic series Showtime, and instead the same American television station has surprisingly announced a new revival season of the show and always with Hall in the role of the character.

However, he will not be the only one to return Michael C. Hall, because the new season was re-created by the original showrunner, Clyde Phillips. This is a revival season consisting of 10 episodes that Showtime has already given green light and which should go into production as early as the beginning of 2021, with a provisional airing date scheduled for autumn next year.

Gary Levine, co-chair of the sector Entertainment di Showtime stated that the network had long been willing to revisit the character of Dexter, considered “unique and inimitable“, but only if they found an extremely creative way to do it right and”worthy “, revealing in a satisfied way “to have finally found it“.

Unfortunately there is no further information on this, neither on Phillips’ story nor on how much time has passed from the moment of greeting to Dexter, even if we imagine that time will have passed in real time, therefore seven years.

