Dexter: Original Sin – A Chilling Prequel to America’s Favorite Serial Killer

In a thrilling new chapter of the Dexter saga, Paramount+ with Showtime is set to unveil “Dexter: Original Sin,” a prequel series that delves into the origins of America’s most beloved serial killer. Set to premiere on December 13, 2024, this 10-episode drama promises to captivate audiences with a fresh perspective on Dexter Morgan’s formative years.

A Young Dexter Emerges

The series transports viewers to 1991 Miami, where we meet a young Dexter Morgan, portrayed by Patrick Gibson. As Dexter grapples with his growing bloodlust, he begins his journey from student to avenging serial killer. The show explores the crucial period when Dexter learns to channel his dark urges under the guidance of his adoptive father, Harry, played by Christian Slater.

The Code Takes Shape

At the heart of “Dexter: Original Sin” is the development of Dexter’s infamous “Code.” Harry teaches his son how to identify and eliminate those who “deserve” to be removed from society while evading law enforcement. This moral tightrope becomes even more precarious as young Dexter starts a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Familiar Voices and Fresh Faces

While Michael C. Hall won’t appear on screen, his iconic voice returns as Dexter’s inner monologue, providing a comforting link to the original series. The cast is rounded out with a mix of new talent and established stars:

Molly Brown, in an undisclosed role

Christina Milian as Detective LaGuera

James Martinez as Angel Batista

Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson in supporting roles

Special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar

Patrick Dempsey bringing additional star power

Behind the Scenes

The series is helmed by executive producer Clyde Phillips, with a team of seasoned professionals, including Scott Reynolds, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Michael C. Half serves as an executive producer, ensuring the show maintains the essence of the original Dexter series.

A Bridge to the Future

Interestingly, “Dexter: Original Sin” may explore the past and hint at Dexter’s future. The trailer suggests that we might glimpse an older Dexter in a hospital, potentially setting the stage for the rumored “Dexter: Resurrection” series, slated to begin filming in 2025.

Anticipation Builds

As the December premiere approaches, fans and newcomers alike are eager to witness the birth of a serial killer. With its blend of psychological thriller and crime drama elements, “Dexter: Original Sin” is poised to be a must-watch event that will shed new light on one of television’s most complex anti-heroes.

“Dexter: Original Sin” premieres on December 13, 2024, for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, followed by its on-air debut on December 15 at 10 pm ET/PT. International viewers can catch the series exclusively on Paramount+ in select countries on the same day as the US streaming release.