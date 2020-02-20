Dexter Fletcher will direct the remake of 'El Santo'

Share it:

It seems that after 'Rocketman', Dexter Fletcher already has a new and interesting project at hand. As reported Variety, the filmmaker will direct the new remake from 'El Santo' that prepares Paramount Pictures. Based on the 1920 series of novels written by Leslie Charteris, the story revolves around Simon Templar (also known as The Saint), an adventurer in the purest Nathan Drake style who is willing to travel the world with only one condition, who can steal something incredibly valuable.

Seth Grahame-Smith will write the script of the Fletcher version, which will be produced by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans, posthumously. This is not the first time that these novels are adapted, since Phillip Noyce directed a film in 1997 starring Val Kilmer in the skin of Simon Templar, and its most famous adaptation was the 1962 television series, which lasted six seasons on the air, with the legend Roger Moore in the lead role. In addition, in 2017 a tv movie starring Adam Rayner and Eliza Dushku.

It was previously rumored that the star of 'Jurassic World' or 'Guardians of the Galaxy'Chris Pratt was a possible candidate to take on the role of Simon Templar, but so far no name has been confirmed for this new version, so we have to wait a little longer to know who will be chosen.