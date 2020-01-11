'Devs', trailer of the series of the director of 'Ex Machina'

Share it:

We learned at the end of last year the director of 'Ex Machina' and 'Annihilation', Alex Garland, I was going to have this 2020 his first science fiction series, 'Devs'. This has moved from FX to Hulu, which means that the series will not be transmitted directly on the FX network in the United States, but within the FX hub, a section that we can find within Hulu.

Apparently, the first two episodes of the series, which will have a total of eight, will be released there on Thursday, March 5, having a new one every week. In 'Devs' we will know the story of a young software engineer called Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) who works for Amaya, a leading technology company based in Silicon Valley. After the apparent suicide of her boyfriend, Lily suspects that something strange happens in the company and begins to investigate. He quickly realizes that all roads lead to Forest (Nick Offerman), the enigmatic CEO of Amaya, and to 'Devs', the company's secret development division. In her quest for truth, Lily will discover a conspiracy based on technology that could change the world.

They complete the cast Jin Ha ('Jesus Christ Superstar Live'), Zach Grenier ('The Good Wife', 'Deadwood'), Stephen McKinley Henderson ('Ladybird', 'Fences'), Cailee Spaeny ('Bad times in El Royale', 'Young and Bruges') and Alison Pill ('American Horror Story: Cult', 'Snowpiercer'). Now we just need to know when we can see this expected series in our country.