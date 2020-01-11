Entertainment

'Devs', trailer of the series of the director of 'Ex Machina'

January 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

We learned at the end of last year the director of 'Ex Machina' and 'Annihilation', Alex Garland, I was going to have this 2020 his first science fiction series, 'Devs'. This has moved from FX to Hulu, which means that the series will not be transmitted directly on the FX network in the United States, but within the FX hub, a section that we can find within Hulu.

Devs Series

FX

Apparently, the first two episodes of the series, which will have a total of eight, will be released there on Thursday, March 5, having a new one every week. In 'Devs' we will know the story of a young software engineer called Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) who works for Amaya, a leading technology company based in Silicon Valley. After the apparent suicide of her boyfriend, Lily suspects that something strange happens in the company and begins to investigate. He quickly realizes that all roads lead to Forest (Nick Offerman), the enigmatic CEO of Amaya, and to 'Devs', the company's secret development division. In her quest for truth, Lily will discover a conspiracy based on technology that could change the world.

READ:  Pusha-T's Rap in Rick Ross and Lil Wayne's "Maybach Music VI" Track

Devs Series

FX

They complete the cast Jin Ha ('Jesus Christ Superstar Live'), Zach Grenier ('The Good Wife', 'Deadwood'), Stephen McKinley Henderson ('Ladybird', 'Fences'), Cailee Spaeny ('Bad times in El Royale', 'Young and Bruges') and Alison Pill ('American Horror Story: Cult', 'Snowpiercer'). Now we just need to know when we can see this expected series in our country.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.