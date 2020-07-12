Devolverland Expo: the citation game of Devolver Digital is available and it's free!

Share it:

In the closing stages of the Devolver Direct event, the leaders of Devolver Digital officially unveiled the Devolverland Expo project, a nice experience to download for free on PC to unleash chaos among the stands of a fictitious video game fair.

The creators of this bizarre personal adventure are the guys from Flying Wild Hog, the authors of Shadow Warrior 3 and the first gameplay admired during the Devolver Digital digital show.

The Steam page of Devolverland Expo describes the title as a "marketing simulator" firsthand set in an abandoned convention center after the annual Devolver Digital exhibit has been mysteriously canceled. Our task is therefore to visit each stand and to avoid i complex security systems to get hold of all the trailers, gameplay videos and other secrets lost due to the cancellation of the event.

The title thus tries to resume and the sparkling and unusual atmospheres that characterize the annual shows organized by Devolver Digital, allowing us to mitigate the sadness for the cancellation of the company's summer fair due to the Coronavirus emergency. Devolverland Expo is available today, July 11, and can be downloaded completely free of charge on Steam.