Devolver Digital: the most extravagant E3 show will return digitally on Saturday 11 July

The strangest and most original show of E3 will have a special digital edition this year. Devolver Digital has in fact announced that the special showcase reserved for the famous independent publisher will be broadcast on Saturday 11 July.

The pre-recorded show by Devolver Digital will be broadcast on Twitch and Steam on Saturday 11 July starting at 21:00 Italian time and promises "New game, gameplay, announcements, release dates and special industry guests to help us achieve important marketing goals".

With the same irony, the press release clarifies that the show will consist of "almost all gameplay, because that's what today's young people are asking for"After the show, some playable demos will also be available including Carrion, Disc Room and a surprise title, all via Steam.

Devolver Digital shows over the years have become legendary and more and more extravagant. Also this time it will be worth taking a look at the adventures of Nina Struthers and the future of Earth.