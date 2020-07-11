Devolver Digital: follow the conference on Twitch with us tomorrow at 20:00

Share it:

The next weekend is full of events that will allow us even in this tormented 2020 to have a distant scent of the typical atmospheres of E3. If on Sunday we see the announcement of Far Cry 6 and the other Ubisoft titles in a dedicated event, tomorrow evening we will find out what it has in store for us Devolver Digital.

The Devolver Digital conference will indeed be held tomorrow, Saturday 11 July 2020, at 20:00 Italian time. We don't know exactly what surprises the crazy publisher is preparing for his fans, although a series of teasers and a mini-trailer has anticipated the return of Lo Wang with Shadow Warrior 3, which seems to introduce for the first in the series he turns a particular grappling hook and a series of deadly melee attacks. However, we are sure that the third chapter of the long-running series is not the only protagonist of the event, since Devolver Digital has accustomed us over time to indies of a certain level, which certainly will not be missing.

The appointment is therefore set for tomorrow at 20:00 on the Everyeye Twitch channel to follow the Devolver Digital conference in our company. We also remind you that on Sunday at 21:00 you can follow Uboft Forward with us and get a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 via Twitch Drops, which will also be active on our channel.