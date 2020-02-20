Devolver Digital confirms its presence at E3 2020

Share it:

ESA has promised a renewed E3 in Los Angeles to meet the needs of a constantly evolving market, but there is one thing that will not change compared to previous years: the presence of Devolver Digital, also confirmed for the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2020.

With a short message published on its social channels, the publisher confirmed his presence at the Los Angeles fair, without however adding details on the lineup or other content. The conferences by Devolver Digital are now famous, short videos (usually lasting a few minutes) ironic and funny destined to become viral in a very short time.

Last year the company announced several projects such as Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, the Devolver Bootleg compilation, Carrion, Enter the Gungeon House of the Gundead and the free DLC for The Messenger. We can therefore expect new announcements also this year and who knows that Devolver is not ready to reveal its first Next-Gen games destined to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The next edition of E3 will be held in Los Angeles from 9 to 11 June, among the big names confirmed for the event are Nintendo, Xbox (Microsoft), Ubisoft, SEGA, Capcom, Bethesda, Square Enix, Take-Two, Bandai Namco and Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, to name a few. As we know, however, Sony will not participate in E3 2020, as already happened last year.