Devilman: Crybaby director resigns as President of Science Saru

It is indeed not defining Masaaki Yuasa one of the most talented and important animation directors of the current generation of anime. The series passed between his hands, in fact, have become real pearls of the industry, masterpieces of the genre with undisputed popularity.

Series like Devilman: Crybaby, the anime inspired by the homonymous work of Go Nagai and available on Netflix, as well as the film Ride Your Wave, are only two of the titles that have recently arrived in Italy that have had the opportunity to be talked about. Despite this, the director has worked on multiple works, some of which can be found on VVVVID, which have strongly influenced the current generation of directors.

Today, with a release released on its social channels, Masaaki Yuasa announced his resignation as president of the Firm Science Saru, company founded by himself together with the producer Eunyoung Choi, in order to take a break. For 7 long years, in fact, the director has worked continuously on numerous works, such as the recent one Japan Sinks 2020 which production ended early in early March, harboring in him a necessary need to unplug the plug for a moment before taking the reins of a new project.

The announcement, however, comes in conjunction with the new fiscal year which, in Japan, starts from April 1st. Finally, the director reiterated that he will continue to supervise Inu-Oh, the film coming in 2021. And what do you think of this Yuasa decision? Let us know with a comment below.