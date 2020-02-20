Devil May Cy 3: Hideaki Itsuno was ready to give up on a flop

Share it:

Capcom's Matt Walker was recently interviewed by USGamer to promote the launch of Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition, on this occasion the producer revealed a background linked precisely to the development of the game.

After the controversial critical and commercial results obtained with Devil May Cry 2 Capcom seemed about to drop the franchise, Hideaki Itsuno however, he managed to obtain approval for a third chapter, which in the intentions of the Osaka house should have represented the end of the series in the event of a commercial flop:

"Devil May Cry 3 was a gamble … leave or double. Hideaki Itsuno wanted to create the best possible game from every point of view and the whole team had decided to abandon the project in case of failure. Apparently their efforts have paid off."

After the third chapter the saga continued with Devil May Cry 4, DmC Devil May Cry (by Ninja Theory) and finally with the most recent Devil May Cry 5, a title warmly received by the public and critics. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch with a re-release that includes numerous technical improvements and additional content compared to the original edition such as the local co-op and the possibility to vary the fighting style.