Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, new video: Ray Tracing only on PS5 at launch

After unveiling Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition at the PS5 event on September 16, Capcom releases a new video focused on Ray Tracing and announces that this feature will be available on Xbox Series X only after the launch of this nextgen remaster.

From the pages of the official portal of the Devil May Cry series, Capcom specifies that “Ray Tracing will be available at launch for the PlayStation 5 version, and will be added with a later patch for the Xbox Series X version”. However, the curators of the DmC site do not offer any clarification on the waiting time for the publication of this patch and, above all, on the reasons for this delay: we do not know, therefore, if it was determined by a exclusive agreement signed with Sony or if, on the contrary, it is due to some kind of problem or mishap that emerged in the development of the version for Xbox Series X and S.

In any case, on the Capcom portal it is emphasized that the versioni PS4 e Xbox One of Devil May Cry 5 will be backwards compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series S and X but that “they do not include the features and additional content of the Special Edition. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is not available via Smart Delivery”.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is scheduled to launch on November 10 on Xbox Series X and S and for the November 19 on PlayStation 5. The title will offer a higher resolution, a higher framerate and, taking into account the above timings, the lighting in Ray Tracing. Users will also be able to access Vergil as a playable character, faster loading, 3D audio, new modes and content from the Deluxe Edition of the original title.