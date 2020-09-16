Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: Capcom game embraces the nextgen in PS5 gameplay

The digital stage of the PlayStation 5 Showcase was the backdrop for the official announcement of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition. Not being able to miss the opportunity, the leaders of Capcom have in fact published a gameplay video that outlines the contents and graphic innovations of the nextgen re-edition of DmC 5.

The Japanese publisher and developer has preferred to entrust the iconic heroes of Devil May Cry 5 with the task of presenting the improvements that await those who will grapple with the challenges of Special Edition su console nextgen.

From the lakes with lighting managed in Ray Tracing in the presence of a Performance Mode, passing through a greater cleaning of the images on the screen due to the adoption of new more defined textures, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will include all the contents of the basic version in a graphically updated version. All this, with the extremely reduced loading times guaranteed by the customized SSDs of the new generation platforms.

The release of the title is scheduled for the launch of PlayStation 5, which we remember to be awaited in Italy for November 19th at the price of 499 euro for the version with disc player ea 399 euro for PS5 Digital Edition. In case you missed them, here are also the gameplay of Spider-Man Miles Morales and the gameplay video of Demon’s Souls on PS5.