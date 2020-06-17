Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 7 on PS5 and Xbox Series X? New clues from a well-known insider

Share it:

After illustrating the reasons for the exclusive RE8 nextgen, the well-known insider Dusk Golem shared a new series of rumors about the possible arrival of the nextgen versions on PS5 and Xbox Series X, with renewed graphics and new contents, of Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

Since the official announcement of Resident Evil Village, Capcom's "deep throat" has continued to publish messages on social networks to interact with fans: in one of these posts, the insider replied to a fan who asked the actual odds of the arrival of RE7 and DMC5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In this regard, Dusk Golem has specified that "both could get nextgen ported. Since I heard this rumor I have received other clarifications on what Capcom's plans may be for RE Engine based nextgen games, but for now I will not share them. I have given permission to those in charge to publish everything in a few weeks ".

And you, would be happy to see landed on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X i two Capcom titles? In the meantime, we leave you with our review of Devil May Cry 5 and the review of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, both by Francesco Fossetti.