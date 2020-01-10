Devil May Cry 3 will offer news in its version of Nintendo Switch

Share it:

The Nintendo Switch version of Devil May Cry 3 You will have a new style change system that is not present in the other versions of the game.

Basically, that's what Capcom says on the official Devil May Cry 3 website. Most telling is a screenshot that shows a new user interface function in the upper left corner that shows us which fighting style is selected. in every moment.

Obviously, this was not the case in the original version of Devil May Cry 3, since the fighting style was always chosen before entering a mission. This addition to the user interface matches the way in which Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 5 handled the exchange styles on the fly.

For example, if in the original Devil May Cry 3 you chose the Swordmaster style before a mission, then you had to finish it with that style. But this new user interface in the Switch version suggests that you can switch between Swordmaster, Gunslinger and the other fighting styles at the press of a button, even in the middle of the combo.

This sasaplandificantly changes the way combat works in the game, since fighting styles have certain movements attached. In addition, you can level up the different styles and adapt them to your preferred fighting style.

If this is how the Style Change system works in the Switch version of Devil May Cry 3, then it is an exclusive feature of the Nintendo platform quite remarkable.

Devil May Cry 3 will be released for Nintendo Switch, only as a digital download, on February 20, 2020. It will present the features of the Special Edition that will allow you to play as Dante's brother, Vergil.

