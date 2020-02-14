Devil May Cry 3 will have a new cooperative mode on Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition on Nintendo Switch will have a completely new and exclusive cooperative mode.

Capcom has spent the past few weeks announcing the three new features that have been added in the Switch version of Devil May Cry 3. Now the third one has been revealed, and it is a local cooperative mode for the Bloody Palace mode of the game.

The cooperative will work with Joy-Cons, as well as with the Switch Pro Controller, and any combination of both. In any case, we will have to overcome the introduction mission before we can start a cooperative session of Bloody Palace. One player will be Dante, while the other will be Vergil. In addition, there will be separate save files for each. Also, it will be possible to have different controller settings for each character.

Bloody Palace is a survival mode in which you only have one life while trying to climb 9999 floors of a tower full of demons. When you finish an apartment, you have the option of choosing three portals. And that leaves us with the possibility of ending up 1 floor, 10 or even 100 every time we cross one of those portals.

The other two exclusive features that the Switch version of Devil May Cry 3 has are the change of combat style on the fly and the change of weapons on the fly. In the original game, you had to change weapons before starting a mission, or you could do it mid-mission in a Statue of Divinity. In the Switch version, you can change styles and weapons wherever and whenever you want.

Remember that Devil May Cry 3 will arrive on Nintendo Switch on February 20, 2020. Do you want to take Dante and Vergil anywhere?

Source: Twitter