Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for Switch will also have exclusive local co-op!

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition for Nintendo Switch promises to be memorable. On the occasion of the arrival of the action game on the hybrid, Capcom has decided to do things big and to equip this new version with three new and exclusive features.

The first two we have already learned about them: it is the possibility to change the fighting style at any time and the quick selector for all weapons. Today, producer Matt Walker has unveiled the third: the local cooperative mode for Bloody Palace! In this regard, he stated: "Bloody Palace now has the local cooperative. Therefore, you can play as Dante or Vergil in two player mode. It is something similar to the doppelganger style of the old Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition. That was a hidden Easter egg, thanks to which you could take a second controller and play, basically, in two players. "

He then specified: "This, however, is not the doppelganger. There are Dante and Vergil playable separately. You can use any combination of single Joy-con, double Joy-Con and Controller Pro. You will be able to access the Bloody Palace co-op after completing the game intro, and you will also have the opportunity to use separate bailouts for Dante and Vergil. You can even use custom control schemes for each player. "

What do you think of this news? Before saying goodbye, remember that Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition will arrive on Nintendo Switch on February 20.