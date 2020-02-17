Technology

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition: Bloody Palace played in co-op on Nintendo Switch

February 16, 2020
Garry
Nintendo Switch players will have some rejoicing when in a few days Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition will finally be published on their console. This is, in no uncertain terms, the most complete edition ever for the game, comprising three exclusive contents created for the occasion.

We are talking about the possibility of changing the fighting style at any time, the quick selector for all weapons and the co-op mode for Bloody Palace. Just the latter has become the protagonist of one long gameplay session aired on the official YouTube channel of Devil May Cry, and which you can also view in reply in the player attached at the top of this news (starting from the minute 9:02).

Thanks to this novelty, after completing the introductory section of the campaign you can play Bloody Palace in the company of your friend as Dante and Vergil. All combinations of single Joy-con, double Joy-Con and Controller Pro will be supported, and it will even be possible to use custom checks for each player and gods separate bailouts for the two characters.

What do you think of this news? Before leaving you to watch the video, remember that Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition will arrive on Nintendo Switch on February 20.

