Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition and other Swich games coming out this week

A new week begins, which also means that there are so many new games coming up on Nintendo Switch. Let's see together which are the most important releases of this week on the hybrid console of the Grande N.

The highlight of the week is definitely the Special Edition of Devil May Cry 3 (here you can find the video of DMC3 Bloody Palace mode), which arrives on the console of the Kyoto house from February 20th. Also February 20 is the day when almost all the new arrivals of the week will come out, including the bundle Retro Brawler composed of Double Dragon and Kunio-Kun, for example.

Still with regards to a nostalgic title, the arrival of Puyo Puyo 2 from the series Sega Ages. Also noteworthy is Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Rising Simulator, UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late (cl-r) and the usual avalanche of independent titles. Here is the calendar in more detail:

Wednesday 19 January:

Thursday 20 January:

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition

Double Dragon and Kunio-Kun Retro Brawler Bundle

Uncharted Tides: Port Royal

Blood Will Be Spilled

SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2

Friday 21 January:

Brief Battles

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late (cl-r)

Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Rising Simulator

Last Encounter

Dark Tower

Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo

To know all the other games, please refer to the official release page Nintendo. What will you get among the new Nintendo Switch releases?