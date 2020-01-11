Devil May Cry 3 for Switch will allow you to change your fighting style

Share it:

At the time of the announcement of Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for Nintendo Switch Capcom had promised some extra exclusive features not present in the original edition, without going into details. More information on this now.

The Osaka house has emptied the sack announcing the possibility of change fighting style at any time between Gunslinger and Swordmaster. "The new style change system will allow you to experience a new game action in a way never seen before. Change styles and weapons to create your own style in Devil May Cry 3"

But they are still there other news to reveal, the producer has made it known in a video that the other exclusive features of DMC3 for Switch will be revealed on January 16, January 30 and February 13, so as to announce everything by the launch date, set for February 20.

What could it be? Probably the arrival of further characters or new game modes, to find out we just have to wait for the days indicated.