Devil May Cry 3 for Switch will allow you to change style during combat

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition will arrive at Nintendo Switch with the possibility of changing the combat style of Dante During the fight, Capcom has confirmed through the official website. The title, which can be purchased through the console eShop from this February 20th, will offer new playable options like this one called Free Style.

Devil May Cry 3 was the first game in the saga to introduce the Style System, which allowed to choose between six different types of combat styles (four start and two more unlockable) at the beginning of each mission, but did not make it possible to change during it. "As we know that DMC3 Special Edition occupies a special place in the heart of the fans, we are preparing to make an extra SSSpecial for this occasion, which we borrow from DMC 4," they comment.

The crosshead as a gearbox; DMC inheritance 4



Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition

Depending on the direction button we touch – up, down, left or right – we will use a combat style Trickstar (above), Royal guard (down), Gunslinger (left) and Swordmaster (right); Direct inheritance of Devil May Cry 4. What does not change is the improvement system of each style throughout the adventure. Depending on the use we give to each of them, it will rise more or less level. The other two unlockable styles are Doppelganger Y Quicksilver.

Capcom will present the operation of this new way of playing Devil May Cry 3, with which they expect there will be longer combos chains, starting at 11:00 p.m. (CEST) on Thursday January 16, 2020 in your official Twitch account. January 30 and February 13th there will be more news related to the title.

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition it will not count, at least for the moment, distribution in physical format in the West. Its launch in digital format will take place this February 20, one week after that last special coverage. It will also be on the day of this January 16 when there is a new Nintendo Direct dedicated to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a meeting in which Masahiro Sakurai will present the fifth character DLC of the title, whose identity is for now unknown as much as it sounds strongly Dante by the coincidence of dates.

