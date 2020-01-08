Devil May Cry 3: Capcom announces mysterious "special content" for the Switch version

Share it:

Capcom has tickled the fantasies of Dante and company fans by announcing the arrival of something special for the Nintendo Switch version of Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition, through the voice of Matthew Walker, a well-known developer of the company.

The video published on Capcom's Twitter page sees Walker himself in the throes of the announcement. The developer, after revealing the arrival of some unspecified extras, said that new information will be revealed on three specific dates: January 16, 2020, January 30, 2020 and February 13, 2020.

Among other things Matthew Walker said: "We know that this game holds a special place in all your hearts and therefore we wanted to show our appreciation. I guess you can say that we feel very motivated to add some extras that we think you may like very much. ".

The Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition, compared to the original, allows you to face the adventure as Vergil, Dante's brother. Beyond the extra content just announced, this new version should feature all the elements that appeared in the Devil May Cry HD Collection for PS4 and Xbox One. Before leaving, we remind you that Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for Nintendo Switch will be released on February 20, 2020.