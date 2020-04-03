Development of a new Commandos confirmed

Share it:

Distributor Kalypso Media has delivered on the promise it made in 2018, when it promised to bring the franchise back Commandos with more than just remastering these classics of Spanish development.

It has just been confirmed that one of the company's in-house studios, Claymore Game Studios, is in charge of a brand new Commandos that will add to the revised versions of the games we already know.

"We are pleased to announce that we have been able to put the core team and our new offices to work in a short period of time."Director Jürgen Reusswig said."We have started development and we are looking to the future to add more talent to our team in the coming months and, by the way, offer the opportunity to work on an iconic strategy video game."

Absolutely nothing else is known about the project because it is in its first days of life. At the moment, nothing good or bad can be expected from this return, since the remastering of Commandos 2 has been quite criticized since its release, but Claymore Game Studios had nothing to do with it.

Jürgen Reusswig has more than 25 years of experience in video game development and with his leadership at least there will be a lot to put on the table when giving life to this legendary franchise that is among the best known internationally in the entire world. catalog of developments that for decades have occurred within our borders.

