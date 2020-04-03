Entertainment

Development of a new Commandos confirmed

April 3, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Distributor Kalypso Media has delivered on the promise it made in 2018, when it promised to bring the franchise back Commandos with more than just remastering these classics of Spanish development.

It has just been confirmed that one of the company's in-house studios, Claymore Game Studios, is in charge of a brand new Commandos that will add to the revised versions of the games we already know.

"We are pleased to announce that we have been able to put the core team and our new offices to work in a short period of time."Director Jürgen Reusswig said."We have started development and we are looking to the future to add more talent to our team in the coming months and, by the way, offer the opportunity to work on an iconic strategy video game."

Absolutely nothing else is known about the project because it is in its first days of life. At the moment, nothing good or bad can be expected from this return, since the remastering of Commandos 2 has been quite criticized since its release, but Claymore Game Studios had nothing to do with it.

READ:  Dragon Ball: the terrifying Kamehameha who destroyed Cell, from the villain's point of view

Jürgen Reusswig has more than 25 years of experience in video game development and with his leadership at least there will be a lot to put on the table when giving life to this legendary franchise that is among the best known internationally in the entire world. catalog of developments that for decades have occurred within our borders.

Source.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.