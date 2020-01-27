Entertainment

Developers and players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant in NBA 2K20

January 27, 2020
Lisa Durant
A few hours ago the NBA star tragically died, Kobe Bryant, in a helicopter accident where one of his daughters was only 13 years old. Since the news has been released, different events have been held in tribute to the athlete.

The figure of Bryant also permeated the video game on several covers and even having his own video games for consoles like Nintendo 64, proof of his presence in this field are the tributes recently held in NBA 2K20, the latest installment of the reference franchise in what It concerns basketball video games.

The videogame development team wanted to pay tribute to Bryant with a message that appears at the start of the game that shows the name of the star next to a photo, his year of birth and the year of his death.

Within the game you can see dozens of players gather in social spaces with the kit of Los Angeles Lakers, which has been Bryant's home for almost his entire career.

No doubt the basketball fans community is in mourning and will always remember the unrepeatable moments Bryant gave them with their overwhelming talent to master the track and change the rules of the game.

Outside the videogames, the death of the athlete has also cried with all kinds of messages of support for the family that has survived him and the fans who have been devastated by the loss of such an icon.

