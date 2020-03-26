Detto Mariano leaves us, a famous composer of some of the most beloved anime acronyms

Share it:

Unfortunately, the Coronavirus emergency continues to cause concern around the world due to the risks arising from the pandemic surnamed Covid-19. We are sorry to inform you that in the past few hours the famous Italian composer died due to the virus Said Mariano.

Famous music publisher, arranger, producer and artist at 360 degrees, Detto Mariano died in the Lombard capital at the age of 82 in the night, after two weeks of intensive therapy due to Coronavirus. The famous composer of the initials of Mazinger, Gundam, Astro Boy and many other internationally renowned cartoons she has collaborated on numerous Japanese-style productions, even with the legendary singer-songwriter Cristina d'Avena.

In any case, his imposing curriculum even crossed the threshold of cinema, touching the collaboration with world-renowned musical artists such as Lucio Battisti, Albano and Adriano Celentano. A very important loss not only for the world of Italian music, but also for Japanese animation due to the involvement of Mariano in the most discussed and revolutionary animated series of the whole industry.

We too, from the editorial staff of Everyeye, cannot help but embrace the pain of the maestro's family, as well as that of all fans of music, cinema and art who have lived with his extraordinary musical productions for over 50 years.