Detroit Become Human has sold over five million copies

With a new press, Quantic Dream has announced that Detroit Become Human has reached and exceeded altitude five million copies sold on PlayStation 4 and PC. The milestone has been cut to just over a month since the game's debut on Steam.

The latest project by the French team was launched in the spring 2018 on PlayStation 4 and at the end of 2019 Epic Games Store arrived on PC in an exclusive thunderstorm and only last June was made available on Steam.

Quantic Dream expressed his joy at these resultswith Detroit quickly becoming "one of the best-selling and acclaimed games among those produced by our studio", in particular the co-CEO Guillaume de Fondaumiere spoke of the excellent reception received in Asia, better than that reserved for Heavy Rain and Beyond Due Anime.

Last October the French studio (and now also publisher) had celebrated 3.2 million copies of Detroit sold on PS4, therefore downloads on PC amounted to just under two million combined between Epic Games Store and Steam.