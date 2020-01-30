'Detective Pikachu 2': the sequel is already underway

Share it:

'Detective Pikachu' was one of the surprises of this 2019. With a mixture of corrosive and self-referential humor, and with Ryan Reynolds as master of ceremonies, putting the voice to Pikachu himself, the film managed to raise more than 400 million dollars. Although it was not the blockbuster that everyone expected, it did work well and the fans ended up happy.

Lately we are used to that, many times, sequels are confirmed immediately after a powerful premiere or, as in the case of Marvel, a whole schedule of deliveries is raised. But he was surprised that Warner, without even having released the film, confirmed a spin-off … and a sequel. Yes sirs! 'Detective Pikachu 2' had been going on for months and we hadn't even noticed!



What is the release date of 'Detective Pikachu 2'? And his synopsis? Will it be a spin-off or a direct sequel? Will Ryan Reynolds return? And Psyduck? When will we have a trailer or images of the movie?

'Detective Pikachu 2' Release Date

It is too early to know what it will be release date from 'Detective Pikachu 2'. The project is still preparing an adequate script so we do not expect to see the film until, at least, 2021 or 2022. Especially since, returning Ryan Reynolds, the actor is immersed in dozens of projects.

'Detective Pikachu 2' Synopsis

The synopsis of 'Detective Pikachu 2' is not yet known. Depending on the end of 'Detective Pikachu', the sequel could go different ways. As it is revealed to us, Pikachu was really Harry Goodman, the father of the protagonist, played by Ryan Reynolds. Tim decides to stay in Ryme City with his father. Does that mean that now they will be investigating crimes and unsolved mysteries? Because the hitch of a talkative Pikachu is lost in this sequel. Will they look for a way to make Tim talk to any Pokémon?

Another option is the spin-off that has been rumored for a while about the origins of Mewtwo. So the sequel could well be a sequel after all.

'Detective Pikachu 2' Cast

It is not clear yet who will return in 'Detective Pikachu 2'. Ryan Reynolds He has been very active promoting the film, so it would not be far-fetched that he would like to repeat his role in some way, just like Justice Smith. But everything will also depend on the story they choose.

'Detective Pikachu 2' Director

There is no director confirmed for 'Detective Pikachu 2' yet, and It is not known if Rob Letterman, director of the first part, will return.

What is confirmed is that the script is being written by Pray Uziel, screenwriter of 'Infiltrates at the University' whose humor will come from pearls to the project, but also from 'Sonic. The movie' or even the future remake of 'Mortal Kombat'.

'Detective Pikachu 2' Trailer

We don't have an official trailer for 'Detective Pikachu 2' yet.

'Detective Pikachu 2' Images

We do not have images for 'Detective Pikachu 2' yet.