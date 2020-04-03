Detective Marciano was going to appear in Justice League

Share it:

"Harry Lennix pretends to be human, does a great job" commented Zack Snyder to his followers while sharing a view of ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’(2016) at his home this week. "He has this relationship with Lois that started in ‘The Man of Steel’ if you somehow keep track of their relationship. Harry understands that there is a relationship between Lois and Clark, who knows, of course, that he is Superman."

Harry Lennix, interpreter we have seen in ‘Matrix Reloaded’(Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski, 2003),‘Ray’(Taylor Hackford, 2004) and, above all, in the series‘The Blacklist’(Jon Bokenkamp), became part of the practically disappeared DC Extended Universe as the swanwick general from the beginning, in ‘Man of steel’(Zack Snyder, 2013), repeated in‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’(Zack Snyder, 2016) and, until the director had to abandon the project that ended Joss Whedon, was going to give us a big surprise in ‘League of Justice’(Zack Snyder, 2017).

The true identity that Snyder had prepared for Swanwick was that of Detective Marciano, a DC character with powers similar to those of Superman to which, in addition, teleportation and the ability to modify their physical appearance are added.

Whedon did not fully understand how, alongside the Kryptonians, another character so blatantly superior to the rest could function, so he ultimately eliminated the appearance and revelation of Swanwick.

After the results of the film and Warner's decision to change course, it seems that Lennix hasn't lost much either.