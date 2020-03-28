Detective Conan's house closes for Coronavirus: are manga now at risk?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Until now it seemed that Japan had managed to stem the contagion from Coronavirus. Despite several measures prepared to avoid further contagions, such as the cancellation of many events including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, unfortunately there was a large company that had to surrender following a contagion.

Shogakukan stated that a thirty year old employee was found positive for Coronavirus. Therefore, from March 27th until April 10th, the entire airline will remain closed. The man had a fever in the days around March 16 and stopped going to work from the 17th onwards, testing positive for the virus in the following days. At the moment the Shogakukan is taking the necessary countermeasures to prevent Coronavirus from spreading further in the company, also assessing the condition of other people who came into contact with the employee.

This will undoubtedly have an effect on the publication of many manga, from the most famous as Weekly Shonen Sunday's Detective Conan to the lesser known ones of the minor magazines. In fact, even if the mangakas can work from home and continue to prepare their chapters, there would be no one in the office able to direct the rest of the routine editorial operations.

It is not yet known what the repercussions will be on the company in this process but this could mark the beginning for a further spread in Japanese society which could potentially lead to the stop for series Coronaviruses such as ONE PIECE. This, of course, if publishing houses don't start adopt a fully digital publication for a few weeks, leaving aside the hard copies and their production and distribution cycle.