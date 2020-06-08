Entertainment

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, unveiled the new release date of the film

June 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
As we have told you several times in recent months, the onset of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 and the consequent quarantine that has kept billions of people closed at home has had serious consequences on the anime and manga industry, between events canceled and new productions whose release has been postponed.

Among the various works that have not been released according to the times initially indicated, there is also Detective Conan The Scarlet Bullet, a new animated film dedicated to the so famous Gōshō Aoyama franchise, originally scheduled for April 2020 but then postponed to a date to be destined when Coronavirus has been spreading at an alarming rate.

Well, the Japanese company TOHO, which deals with distributing films throughout the Japanese territory, has officially announced that the film release was moved to April 2021, exactly one year from the original premiere, a delay that displeased many viewers who expected the film to arrive in theaters this summer. Given the situation, Aoyama himself has published a message – which you can see in depth news – in which you can see Conan, Shiuchi Akai and Masumi Sera, intent on apologizing to the fans for the long wait and promising to be working hard to bring in the light of a production that lives up to expectations.

Before greeting you, we also remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can also find several trailers dedicated to Detective Conan The Scarlet Bullet.

Maria Rivera

