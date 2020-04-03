Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, the film has been officially postponed

Share it:

The pandemic period that is plaguing this early 2020 is continuing to cause damage to various industries. The postponements will continue to be present all over the world and this is starting to become real for all the cinema releases scheduled for April in Japan. Among these there is Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet.

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet's debut was scheduled for April 17, which is just two weeks away. With the pandemic in progress and which has also created cases in Japan, however, one cannot think of making the debut of new films at the cinema and therefore Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet has been officially postponed. The production has decided not to reveal new dates and that everything will be revealed only when the emergency is definitively returned.

There plot of Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet is the following: "On the occasion of the World Sports Games in Japan, a new train is being prepared: the Japanese Bullet. This railway train is capable of traveling the route between Tokyo and Nagoya at over 1000 km / h. However, an accident at the party of inauguration of the Nagoya tower leads to the kidnapping of some of the company executives and Conan, in the company of Shuichi Akai and his family, cannot avoid investigating. The kidnapping also seems to be connected to someone who happened 145 years earlier in Boston. "

The film's promotional campaign was already underway and Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet trailers had already won the hearts of the Japanese.