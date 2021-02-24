Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet Reveals New Visual

On the official Twitter account for the multimedia franchise based on the manga by Detective Conan a new promo image for the film was released Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet (Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan), whose premiere is scheduled simultaneously in 22 countries for next April 16.

In fact, this film was scheduled to be released on April 17, 2020, however, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on production, the decision was made to delay it indefinitely. This will be the first film in this franchise to be released simultaneously both inside and outside of Japan.

The most recent film in the franchise, Meitantei Conan: Konjou no Fist (Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire) opened in theaters in Japan on April 12, grossing a total of 1,866,292,700 yen (about $ 16.85 million) from a total of 1,458,263 tickets sold in its first three days alone. As of August 25 this year, the collection reached a total of 9,182,702,500 yen (about 83.6 million dollars).

Production team

Tomoka Nagaoka (Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom) is in charge of directing the film at the studios TMS Entertainment .

(Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom) is in charge of directing the film at the studios . Takeharu Sakurai (Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer) is in charge of writing the scripts.

(Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer) is in charge of writing the scripts. Katsuo Ono (Meitantei Conan: Edogawa Conan Shissō Jiken -Chijō Saiaku no Futsukakan-) returns to compose the soundtrack.

Sinopsis de Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet

The film will focus on the FBI agent, Shuichi Akai; his younger brother and professional shōgi player, Shukichi Haneda; her younger sister and high school student, Masumi Sera; his mother Mary Sera; and Conan Edogawa himself.

In history, Japan is holding the “World Sports Games” in Tokyo. The “Japanese Bullet”, the first ultra-fast linear train built with the latest Japanese technology and timed to coincide with the WSG opening ceremony; It is scheduled to go from Shin Nagoya Station to Tokyo Station at a speed of almost 1000 kilometers per hour.

However, a strange incident occurs during a party held inside the three, which quickly turns into a kidnapping of top executives. Conan deduces that this may be related to a similar event that occurred fifteen years ago.

