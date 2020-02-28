Entertainment

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, new trailer and theme song

February 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Detective Conan is one of the most popular titles regarding Japanese animation. Historical series written by Gosho Aoyama and then broadcast with the adaptation all over the world, also in Italy on Mediaset, also lives in a long sequence of feature films. Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet will arrive in April currently in production.

The twenty-fourth feature film about the young investigator, Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, released a new extended trailer yesterday with Conan in action. In the past few hours, however, an additional advertising video has been published presenting the theme song of the film.

The official site of Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet and the Youtube account have published the video that you can see above which also presents "Eien no Fuzaishomei" (The eternal alibi) of the rock band Tokyo Jihen. The song was written and composed by Ringo Sheena, leader of the group and will also be published in "News", the single EP which will debut in the physical stores on April 8 but digitally from February 29.

READ:  Rafael Romero Marchent dies

The debut of Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet is expected to open in April, with protagonists beyond Conan Edogawa and his company, including FBI agent Shukichi Akai, shogi player Shukichi Haneda, high school detective Masumi Sera and mother Mary Sera. All of this will be connected to a series of kidnappings that will remind Conan of the events that occurred in Boston 15 years earlier.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.