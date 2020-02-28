Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, new trailer and theme song

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Detective Conan is one of the most popular titles regarding Japanese animation. Historical series written by Gosho Aoyama and then broadcast with the adaptation all over the world, also in Italy on Mediaset, also lives in a long sequence of feature films. Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet will arrive in April currently in production.

The twenty-fourth feature film about the young investigator, Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, released a new extended trailer yesterday with Conan in action. In the past few hours, however, an additional advertising video has been published presenting the theme song of the film.

The official site of Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet and the Youtube account have published the video that you can see above which also presents "Eien no Fuzaishomei" (The eternal alibi) of the rock band Tokyo Jihen. The song was written and composed by Ringo Sheena, leader of the group and will also be published in "News", the single EP which will debut in the physical stores on April 8 but digitally from February 29.

The debut of Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet is expected to open in April, with protagonists beyond Conan Edogawa and his company, including FBI agent Shukichi Akai, shogi player Shukichi Haneda, high school detective Masumi Sera and mother Mary Sera. All of this will be connected to a series of kidnappings that will remind Conan of the events that occurred in Boston 15 years earlier.