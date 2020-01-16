Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet is shown in the second official Key Visual

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

TMS Entertainment is back to tease the fan base of one of the world's most famous investigators, just a month after the release of the first teaser trailer for Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet. In fact, a little while ago the second, wonderful official Key Visual of the new anime film was shared.

As you can see below, the illustration shows Conan in the foreground, the Detective Boys and Ran behind him and the Akai family in the upper part of the image. As revealed so far, Akai will play a major role in this new film.

In case you have not yet had the opportunity to read it, we remind you that the synopsis reads as follows: "For the opening ceremony of the World Sports Games in Japan, the new "Japanese Bullet" train is built, a railway train capable of traveling the Shin Nagoya – Tokyo section at a speed of about 1000 km / h. During the party organized by some sponsors at the top of the Tower of Nagoya, however, a bizarre accident occurs which leads to the kidnapping of some executives. Conan, this time in the company of Shuichi Akai and his family, links this episode to another kidnapping that occurred 145 years earlier in Boston and begins to investigate ..".

We also remind you that the film will debut in Japan on April 17, 2020.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to discover the 24th film of the saga? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't already done so, we advise you to take a look at the incredible numbers of Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire.