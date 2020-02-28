Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet gives its best in a new trailer

Share it:

After the release in theaters of Detective Conan: Konjou no Fist, one of the most profitable films in history, with assets of 9.182 billion yen in sales, or 77.9 million euros, thanks to its 7.16 million viewers who took part in the vision of the film in the 4 and a half months production, the world is preparing for a new movie.

Because the famous detective imprisoned in the body of a child, as announced a few months ago, will make his official debut in Japanese cinemas on April 17, 2020. With the release approaching, fans who begin to countdown, Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, after the first teaser trailer, gives a further taste of himself with the new official video cool of the day. It certainly will not appease the hot souls of fans, but at least it allows us to get an idea, if not on the film as a whole, at least on the atmospheres that the feature film will have and also and above all on the animation quality.

As you can see from the video at the top of the article, some of the characters are introduced, some excited and action scenes and the context in which the story will be set, or the World Sports Games Tokyo and the Japanese Bullet, the first vacuum train in the world. Because if you're not aware of it, the plot revolves around the FBI agent Shuichi Akai, the professional player Shukichi Hanedaas well as his younger brother, his younger sister and detective Masumi Sera and the mother Mary Sera. The events take place during the largest sports tournament in the world, in conjunction with a strange accident on the Japanese Bullet, a train built with the latest Japanese technology that has the task of connecting the Shin Nagoya station with the Tokyo. The accident takes place in the middle of a party organized by wealthy sponsors in which important executives are kidnapped. This will bring Conan to investigate and find an alleged link to a series of serial kidnappings that occurred at the WSG 15 years earlier in Boston.

What do you think of the trailer and this new feature film? Let us know below in the comments.