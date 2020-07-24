Detective Conan: The private investigator in the distant sea, the manga will end soon

Share it:

The latest issue of Shonen Sunday Super, the children's monthly magazine distributed by Shogakukan, revealed that the current manga adaptation of the 2013 film Detective Conan: The Private Investigator in the Distant Sea will end on August 25, with the release of the latest chapter.

Serialization started on January 24th and is curated by Yutaka Abe is Jiro Maruden, two authors already famous for working on other film adaptations of the Gosho Aoyama series, such as Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter is Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer. It has not yet been confirmed whether or not the duo will make adaptations of other films.

In case you need to refresh your memory, we remind you that the plot of Detective Conan: The private investigator in the sea distant focuses on the mysterious finding of a severed arm on the destroyer Hotaka, during a demonstration that Conan, Ran, Kogoro and other characters of the series were witnessing. From this premise an adventurous hunt for a phantom "Spy X" who would have sneaked into the ship to steal top secret military secrets.

And what do you think of it? Are you planning to recover this adaptation? Let us know with a comment! In case you were an anime guy, we remind you that in less than a year Detective Conan will debut at the cinema: The scarlet bullet, the twenty-fourth film in the series.