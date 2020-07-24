Entertainment

Detective Conan: The private investigator in the distant sea, the manga will end soon

July 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The latest issue of Shonen Sunday Super, the children's monthly magazine distributed by Shogakukan, revealed that the current manga adaptation of the 2013 film Detective Conan: The Private Investigator in the Distant Sea will end on August 25, with the release of the latest chapter.

Serialization started on January 24th and is curated by Yutaka Abe is Jiro Maruden, two authors already famous for working on other film adaptations of the Gosho Aoyama series, such as Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter is Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer. It has not yet been confirmed whether or not the duo will make adaptations of other films.

In case you need to refresh your memory, we remind you that the plot of Detective Conan: The private investigator in the sea distant focuses on the mysterious finding of a severed arm on the destroyer Hotaka, during a demonstration that Conan, Ran, Kogoro and other characters of the series were witnessing. From this premise an adventurous hunt for a phantom "Spy X" who would have sneaked into the ship to steal top secret military secrets.

READ:  Neon Genesis Evangelion: Netflix has officially announced the new Italian dubbing

And what do you think of it? Are you planning to recover this adaptation? Let us know with a comment! In case you were an anime guy, we remind you that in less than a year Detective Conan will debut at the cinema: The scarlet bullet, the twenty-fourth film in the series.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.