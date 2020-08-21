Entertainment

Detective Conan: new break for the author, that’s when the manga returns

August 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
Detective Conan it is a title that has managed to last far ahead in time through a detective formula, all within a fascinating macrotrama. However, the large number of cases prompted the author, Gosho Aoyama, to take numerous breaks to devote himself to further research on the subject of the work.

Fans of the adventures of the detective with glasses have long been accustomed to the numerous breaks of the sensei, of which the last one around chapter 1054 lasting about two months, or from April to June. After a brief moment of sigh and about 6 chapters published, just enough time to prepare a new volume of the manga, Aoyama has already planned the new stop of the publication in the magazine Weekly Shonen Sunday.

To report it is a leak from the same magazine which confirms the duration of Detective Conan’s next break with 6 weeks of interruption. Barring unforeseen events, therefore, chapter 1061 will be released in the 45th issue of the magazine scheduled for its debut on 7 October. A few weeks off, therefore, before resuming Conan’s iconic story. To lighten the waiting time, we remind you that among our pages there is an excerpt of an old interview with Gosho Aoyama in which the author expressed his amazement at the length of the manga.

And you, however, are you still following the comic weekly? Let us know with a comment below.

