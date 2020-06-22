Entertainment

Detective Conan: Gosho Aoyama, the father of the detective with glasses, turns 57

June 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Among the most long-lived and iconic works of Japanese culture, the adventures of the detective with the glasses of Detective Conan they certainly play a leading role in the entire editorial landscape of the Rising Sun, thanks above all to a commendable popularity and the hard work of his dad, Gosho Aoyama.

Despite the sensei had foreseen a shorter duration for Detective Conan, the work now has 1054 chapters of which the next one is just after the umpteenth pause. AoyamaIn fact, he has been particularly skilful in weaving the threads of the manga's plot, succeeding very well in gathering around him a particularly large slice of passionate readers.

The story of Shinichi Kudo began in January 1994 on the pages of Weekly Shonen Sunday, when the author was still 32 years old. Yesterday Gosho Aoyama completed the venerable age d 57 years, passing the 26th consecutive year of Detective Conan serialization. As if this were not enough, the manga is about to approach another important milestone, that of 100 volumes. On April 15, in fact, the 98th tankobon of the franchise debuted in Japan.

However, the adventures of the iconic detective with glasses continue to excite millions of readers all over the world after years and, therefore, we can only offer our sincerest wishes to sensei in the hope that he will continue to accompany the new generations of fans.

