Detective Conan: Aoyama will answer fan questions about the spin-off

July 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The series Detective Conan it has accompanied us for 26 years of publication, with more than 1050 chapters, or rather "files", and as many as 98 tankobons published in Japan. Certainly one of the longest-running works ever appeared in the Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, where the spin-off Detective Conan: narrative arc of the Police Academy also made space.

This particular story written and drawn by Takahiro Arai, already author of the previous Zero no Tea Time, follows the career of Tooru Amano, when he entered the police academy, and of many characters who have also appeared in the regular series, such as Hiromitsu Morofushi. To celebrate this new series was Aoyama himself to design the cover of the first chapter.

Given the moderate success achieved so far, a nice initiative has been announced that will take place with the publication of the next chapters and tankobons of the spin-off. Indeed the famous mangaka has decided to answer some questions, exclusively related to the spin off, that fans can put to him thanks to a specially created site. By filling out a form, completely in Japanese, you can send the application, which will then be inserted or not among those that will appear on the volumes.

For those interested we leave you at the link on the site, you have until 8 August to send your questions. Recall that Gosho Aoyama has just turned 57, and he also expected Detective Conan to last less.

